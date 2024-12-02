US: banks still most trusted for payments - report

When asked “Who do you trust most to keep your payments safe?” consumers provided the following answers:

• Banks—75% (73% in 2014)

• Telecom company (e.g., Sprint, Verizon, etc.)—1% (1% in 2014)

• Major retailers—1% (2% in 2014)

• Alternative payment provider (e.g., PayPal, Venmo, etc.)—4% (8% in 2014)

• Unsure—18% (16% in 2014)

Moreover, 6% of consumers have used a mobile app on their phone to make a payment, according to a recent research study issued by Ipsos Public Affairs, a market research company, and commissioned by ABA, banking exchange.com reports.

Of those who have, the most popular methods are PayPal (4%) and Apple Pay (42%). Google Wallet (11%) is the third most popular mobile payment app. The annual survey was carried out on 1,000 US adults between July 8-13, 2015.