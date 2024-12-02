U.S. Bank releases ScoreBoard payment management tool for online shoppers

ScoreBoard provides trending and reporting data so customers can monitor their own credit-card spending and compare their spending to general consumer trends. ScoreBoard is an application available to U.S. Banks cardholders who use credit, debit cards and credit lines through U.S. Bank.

Available through U.S. Bank internet banking, ScoreBoard features charts and graphs that provide a monthly snapshot of credit-card purchases and payments, such as travel, home improvement and gas purchases. In addition, U.S. Bank cardholders may use ScoreBoard to download reports as HTML, Excel or PDF files for their specific financial needs.