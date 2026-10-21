U.S. Bank has launched Payment Switch, built with Atomic, allowing customers to move recurring bills to its debit and credit cards.

New and existing customers can use the feature through the U.S. Bank Mobile App. Payment Switch lets users change the payment method linked to recurring charges, such as streaming services, mobile phone plans, and utility bills, from the app’s Bills & Subscriptions dashboard. Customers do not need to update card details on each merchant’s website or go through a separate third-party service.

Payment Switch was developed with fintech provider Atomic. It extends a collaboration that began in 2023, when U.S. Bank introduced automated direct deposit switching powered by Atomic.

How the feature works

The Bills & Subscriptions dashboard shows subscriptions and recurring bills in a single view, so fewer charges go unnoticed. It displays upcoming payments and identifies spending patterns. It also flags when a recurring charge differs from previous months, which helps customers manage price changes and decide which subscriptions to keep. Users can cancel eligible subscriptions directly within the U.S. Bank environment and move eligible bills to a U.S. Bank card in a few steps.

As a result, the bank’s own debit and credit cards become the payment credential behind customers’ ongoing spending, and the oversight of those payments sits inside the bank’s app.

The third step in Easy Switch

According to U.S. Bank, Payment Switch is the third component of its Easy Switch solution, a guided process for customers who want to move their banking relationship to the bank within minutes. Easy Switch covers opening an account, redirecting direct deposits, and transferring recurring payments. U.S. Bank states that handling these steps together reduces the risk of missed payments while a customer moves from another provider. In addition, customers are offered support when they’re going through each stage of the move.

Jordan Wright, co-founder and CEO of Atomic, described moving a paycheck as the first step in making a bank a customer’s primary account. In Wright’s view, moving bills is what makes that relationship last. The CEO pointed at Atomic’s support for U.S. Bank’s direct deposit switching since 2023 and said that adding payment switching gives the bank an end-to-end, guided way for customers to move their banking relationship.

Taken together, direct deposit switching and payment switching cover both where a customer’s income arrives and where their bills are paid. These are the two elements that Atomic links to the primary account status.