US Bank launches mobile payment app for general aviation

With MSA Pay, pilots can notify a fixed base operator (FBO) of their arrival details, special needs and service requests prior to landing. The FBO performs the requested services, notifies the pilot when the plane is ready and sends the pilot an invoice to review and approve. Once approved, the app automatically emails a copy of the invoice to the pilot and to the pilot’s back office for final payment processing.

Also, MSA Pay app can be used for flight planning and scheduling. Pilots and their support teams can use MSA Pay to select destination FBOs; make, confirm, modify and cancel reservations; create pilot profiles; and review, approve, reject and pay invoices.

The app is now available through the app store on iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. It will be available through Google Play in early 2016.