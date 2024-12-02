Moreover, 90% of consumers are more likely to buy when helped by a knowledgeable associate whereas 92% of responding millennials plan to shop in-store in 2015, as often or more than they did in 2014, according to a survey issued by the software company Time Trade, evigo.com reports.

Mobile purchasing is growing slowly, with 13% of respondents having previously made a purchase using a mobile device. Shopping trends are favoring the brick-and-mortar model, despite perceptions that the rise of e-tailers would jeopardize the physical retail store.

Time Trade provides an appointment scheduling SaaS solution to consumer retail, retail banking, health and wellness and higher education customers. PurchasePath, Time Trade’s appointment-centric customer experience solution, enables customers to convert digital first touch interactions into an in-person meeting. PurchasePath has driven more than 310 million connections between consumers and businesses, directly translating into more than USD 3 billion in commerce every year. Time Trade surveyed more than 1,000 consumers about their perceptions and habits around retail shopping.

