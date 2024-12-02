Urban Airship supports Google Pay e-wallet for tickets and boarding passes

Urban Airship worked with Google Pay to create streamlined and engaging ticketing and boarding pass experiences. The combination of Google Pay’s new ticket support and the Urban Airship platform now make it easy for any business to provide best-in-class user experiences that maximise convenience while delivering customers valuable up-to-the-minute information.

Mobile wallet tickets offer travellers real-time updates (like departure time changes) sent to the lockscreen and personalised one-to-one messaging within the card.

Urban Airship sends real-time updates on flight details, gate changes and other valuable information to 250 million travellers for more than a dozen airlines and major airports annually.

The company’s Digital Growth Platform and its enterprise-class APIs enable companies to create personalized mobile wallet tickets and boarding passes, which they can deliver through any digital channel, including apps, websites, SMS, email and other platforms.