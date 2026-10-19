U.S. Bank and Updation, a provider of an AI-powered accounts payable, vendor management and contract management platform for automotive dealerships, have announced a collaboration under which Updation will integrate U.S. Bank Embedded Payment Solutions into its dealership operations platform. The integration is intended to bring invoice management, vendor relationships and payments into a single environment for automotive, truck, RV, and powersports dealers.

Dealerships use Updation’s platform to automate invoice processing, gain visibility into spending and reduce manual administrative work. Through the process of adding bank-provided payment functionality, the company aims to connect these accounting and workflow tools directly to the movement of funds.

How the FBO structure works

A central element of the arrangement is a for-benefit-of (FBO) account structure provided by U.S. Bank. Under this model, funds are held and moved through a framework managed by the bank rather than by the software provider. According to the two companies, this reduces the need for Updation to handle customer funds directly, while giving dealerships stronger controls and greater transparency over how money moves between parties.

For Updation, the structure places the custody of funds and payment execution with the bank, while the company provides the workflow and data layer. The platform will combine its AI-based accounting intelligence and workflow tools with U.S. Bank’s payment infrastructure within one interface.

From certified cheques to real-time payments

According to U.S. Bank, the integration will allow Updation clients to move beyond certified cheques and access other payment options, including real-time payments, through bank-led infrastructure. Joe Voica, head of embedded payments at U.S. Bank, noted that dealerships are looking to reduce manual processes and improve visibility into their finances, and said the integration would provide Updation with a competitive advantage in its market.

Layton Judd, chief executive officer of Updation, said the collaboration allows the company to bring accounting intelligence, workflow, and payments together in one platform, with the aim of making the movement of money faster and giving dealers clearer oversight of their financial operations.

U.S. Bank’s embedded payments offering

U.S. Bank Embedded Payment Solutions are designed for platforms, fintechs, and enterprises that want to integrate payment capabilities directly into their own software environments. The offering combines account services, payment rails, and risk management technology, and supports a range of payment types, including instant payments. In addition, companies using the solutions retain ownership of the end-user experience, while the bank provides the underlying infrastructure.

The Updation integration applies this embedded model to the dealership sector, where both companies identify manual processes and limited financial visibility as the operational issues the collaboration is meant to address. For dealers, the practical change lies in executing vendor payments from the same environment used to process invoices and manage contracts, rather than through separate banking channels.