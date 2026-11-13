UOB has announced plans to add QR payments for China travel to its TMRW app by end-2026, covering more than 100 million merchant locations.

Singapore-based UOB plans to launch the QR payment service in its UOB TMRW app by the end of 2026, supported by Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS), Singapore’s national payments network, together with Alipay+, UnionPay International, and Weixin Pay. The service will cover more than 100 million merchant locations in China and will not charge administrative fees, allowing TMRW users to scan merchant QR codes directly from the bank’s app.

An updated UnionPay card

UOB is also updating its UnionPay card, which carries no foreign exchange fees worldwide and no transaction fees on eligible Alipay and WeChat Pay transactions in China. The card also offers 2% cashback on local and overseas spending and can be added to Apple Pay and Google Pay through the TMRW app.

According to UOB, its customers’ cross-border payment transactions rose by more than 20% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, while customer card spending in China increased by more than 40% over the same period. Foreign-issued cards can already be linked to Weixin Pay and are accepted by both Weixin Pay and Alipay in China.

Interoperability for travellers

NETS has also integrated Alipay+ for inbound cross-border payments in Singapore, and Alipay+ is available across Singapore’s SGQR network. In China, more than 200 overseas partner wallets from over 37 countries and regions can read and process UnionPay QR codes, and cardholders can also link UnionPay cards to apps such as Alipay and WeChat Pay for QR payments.

UnionPay International’s collaboration with Weixin Pay now supports 25 UnionPay-partnered international wallets, allowing users to pay at restaurants, shops, and public transport across mainland China by scanning Weixin Pay or UnionPay QR codes. UOB is also waiving transaction fees on UnionPay card payments above CNY 200 (about USD 28) made via Alipay and Weixin Pay until 31 December 2026