UNPAY marks foray into Singapore

At the core of UNPays capabilities lies its ability to provide one single application programming interface (API) that can solve the multiple and fragmented payment channels faced by merchants today. It also offers merchants a simplified one-stop portal or dashboard for all their accounting needs.

Its technology is developed and constantly refined by talents scouted from renowned companies in the technology and financial industries such as Alibaba, Baidu. JD and NETS. In the face of increasingly sophisticated fraudsters, UNPay leverages on artificial intelligence to detect and prevent transactional fraud in real time, thus minimising the risk of transactional losses, and offering merchants peace of mind to focus on their businesses.

Within a short span of time, UNPay has rapidly established local teams in countries such as Indonesia, New Zealand, Europe, and China beside Singapore. Founded in the fourth quarter of 2017, UNPay was already highly sought after by many fintech unicorns in the capital market even before it attained public funding. It eventually completed its initial funding with three investment institutions valued at over USD 63 million.

UNPay believes in a glocal mindset- assembling local teams and working with local businesses who understand the local markets and regulations-while deploying a global outlook. Its entities in the local markets also mean a direct connection with banks and financial institutions, which translates into lower transaction fees.

Though new in the region today, UNPay has ambitious plans. It aims to form strategic partnerships with major payment players locally and establish an extensive payment network that is set to benefit hundreds of thousands of merchants. UNPay targets to cover all major countries across the globe within three years, with a vision of creating a supersized payment network.

Currently, UNPays one-stop digital payment platform can support all major payment methods in Singapore including banks, credit cards, third-party payments, direct carrier billing, prepaid cards.