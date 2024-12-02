UnionPay mobile payments accepted at 3 mln merchants outside mainland China

In addition to payment, UnionPay International is offering up to 30%-off discounts at tens of thousands of merchant locations across 80 travel destinations, one-third of these offers being designed for customers who pay via UnionPay mobile payments.

Currently, UnionPay payment service is available at over 27 million merchants outside mainland China, covering both popular destinations as well as emerging destinations for Chinese tourists. UnionPays overall acceptance coverage in the APAC has reached 90%.

In emerging travel destinations, like the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, UnionPays acceptance coverage has reached 90%. In Tanzania and Morocco, UnionPay cards will soon be accepted everywhere.