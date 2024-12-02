UnionPay gives global developers access to its payments platform

Through the API, developers can integrate UnionPays technical services into their products and provide UnionPay cardholders with more payment services.

Issuers and acquirers can get online services including product information, development, and testing via UPI Developer. In the future, according to the press release, the services offered by the platform will cover the entire business process.

The company will also launch its Technical Partner Program to allow third-party payment companies and software developers to access UnionPays technical services via UPI Developer by online registration and application. Thus, third-party companies can join UnionPays cross-border payment ecosystem.

Moreover, UnionPay will continue to enrich the variety of its open APIs, further open its business capabilities to global partners, and promote the update of UPI Developer.