Unilever launches flagship store on JD.com platform

The Unilever flagship store will feature products from a range of Unilevers brands, some of which will be made available to Chinese consumers for the first time.

Joining JD Worldwide expands Unilevers partnership with JD.com, which previously focused on JD.coms direct sales e-tail business. Unilever has sold products through JD.coms ecommerce platform since 2013.

JD.com is an online direct sales company in China. The company strives to offer consumers the best online shopping experience. JD.com offers a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices and delivers products in a speedy and reliable manner.