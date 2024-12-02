UL receives UnionPay qualification for Chinese domestic market

UL is the first acquirer certification test tool provider with UnionPay’s qualification for the domestic terminal integration testing within China. In recent news, UL had also announced the qualification of its Brand Test Tool as the first acquirer test tool for international UnionPay acceptance.

UL’s Brand Test Tool now has a dedicated module to simulate UnionPay cards for the certification of contact and contactless terminals within the Chinese domestic market. The module is qualified based on the requirements specified in the UnionPay Terminal Validation Toolkit Testing Guide. To ensure secure transactions, acquirers are required to have their terminals tested against the pre-defined test cases of UnionPay. With the specifications from UnionPay implemented into UL’s Brand Test Tool, acquirers can now test and pre-certify their terminals against the UnionPay test cases required for China. When the terminals have been certified, they are allowed to accept UnionPay payment cards in the acquirer network.

Also, UL’s Brand Test Tool serves as the all-in-one brand certification tool for the major payment brands. With the ability to simulate contact and contactless test cards, UL’s Brand Test Tool takes away the need for using physical cards. The tool provides clear user guidance and is fully aligned with the test specifications of the eight major payment schemes worldwide.

Moreover, the tool allows full insight in the technical details of the communication between the card and the terminal on the one side and between the terminal and the network on the other side. UL offers fully automated brand testing of payment terminals over all three interfaces: contact, contactless and magnetic stripe.