UK, US, China and Germany are expected to double in size by 2018 - report

The UK was the most popular overseas shopping destination for German shoppers, and second most popular in both China and the US, according to the Cracking the World’s Largest Ecommerce Markets report issued by OC&C Strategy Consultants, internetretailing.net reports. UK online retailers do not currently localise their offer in detail. Many could earn up to 60% more, trebling their international customer base if they developed relationships with local consumers, responded to local payment preferences and developed competitive delivery options.

Anita Balchandani, partner and head of UK Retail at OC&C Strategy Consultants, mentions that the report highlights UK retailers popularity globally and are in a strong position to seize more opportunities abroad. But at the moment, the majority are only doing the basics to adequately serve foreign markets, for example, by offering international delivery on their UK website and working with partners to provide local returns addresses.

The biggest pull factor for international customers when choosing ‘Made in UK’ is the ability to buy unique products they cannot find in their own country (40%), while one third mentioned pricing, and 29% said trust around quality was the most important driver for purchasing from UK brands. For customers who already shop cross-border, data security, trust in the retailer and ease of returns are particularly important.