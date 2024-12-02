UK startup Droplet shuts down

Droplet was founded in 2011 and was a fee-free mobile payment app, which allowed users to pay without having to queue, and collect rewards on their phone each time they spend.

In May 2015, Droplet raised capital on Crowdcube from 298 investors. In 2016 Droplet went back to Crowdcube registered users, but the offer quickly disappeared from the pages of the crowdfunding platform, according to crowdfundinsider.com.

The company noted that the app is no longer available starting with 16th of July 2016. Any remaining balances that are in user’s accounts will be automatically remitted.