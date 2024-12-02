UK SMEs to see revenue growth over next 12 months

Those who are investing in exporting and ecommerce are also more confident about their business prospects and anticipating faster growth than those businesses that do not, postandparcel.info reports.

The new report was commissioned by Enterprise Nation and Amazon UK, based on a YouGov survey of more than 1.000 UK SMEs.

According to the survey, 46% of UK SMEs export, generating 36% of their revenue from exports. They expect export revenues to grow by +0.8% in the coming twelve months compared to +0.4% over the past twelve months.

SMEs who export are more optimistic, predicting revenue growth of +1.8% compared to +1.2% for the 54% that don’t. Exporters also expect job creation of +1.1%, compared to +0.5% for those who don’t.

The Amazon summary found that 43% of SMEs believe that the wider UK economy will deteriorate over the next 12 months, compared to 33% who think it will stay the same, and 24% who expect an improvement.

“77% of SMEs say Brexit has had no impact on business decisions; while 23% report they have put off business decisions due to Brexit, with 12% delaying hiring and 7% delaying additional investment in marketing, and 7% putting off improving business tools.”