UK: returns are fundamental to retaining customers - report

Moreover, consumers are increasingly expecting the same price, flexibility and convenience when they return a product as when it is delivered, according to a report issued by MetaPack Group, a provider of ecommerce technology for delivery services. This view was echoed across a wide range of ages and shoppers, regardless if the consumer was a light, medium or heavy user of online shopping.

It also found that over a quarter of consumers find it difficult or frustrating to return items they have bought online, with 58% of them being unhappy because the service was not free, 51% complained that it was too complicated and 46% found that it was not convenient to drop off the parcel. Consumers, educated well about price, ease of use and convenience for the drop-off of their order, are now expecting exactly the same service for the return and they’ll take their business elsewhere if they don’t get it.

Kees de Vos, Chief Commercial Officer at MetaPack, said that returns ought to be exploited as a means of opportunity to increase company loyalty and retention by offering convenience and choice and a positive experience to support future spending.