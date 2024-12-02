UK pub chain selects Droplets mobile payments and rewards

Droplet Rewards is a mobile payments application that allows merchants to reward regular customers via their smartphone and enables consumers to pay their tab or bill without getting their phone out of their pocket.

Droplet doesn’t use any proprietary technology at all so they exist completely separate to the card payment systems. All consumers need is an iOS or Android device, and the same goes for the merchants as well.

Droplet installs its merchant-side app on their tablet or smartphone and then their customers download the Droplet Rewards app onto their smartphones and add a payment card. Droplet geolocates customers so they can tap ‘pay here’ when they arrive.

By tapping ‘pay here’, customers will appear on the merchant app and the merchant can then charge them. If they choose to become a regular, they don’t even need to tap the button in the future.

The service is to be made available first in Adnams’ pubs in Norwich over the summer of 2015, before being rolled out to other locations. Droplet is currently working with over 600 merchants across the UK and has more than 18,000 users.