UK: Mobile payments to increase a quarter – study

According to a recent study published by TSYS Media Relations regarding digital payments in the UK, 29% of the respondents said they have used mobile payments. This adoption of mobile payments is supported by increase in respondents’ awareness of contactless payments. 53% have said that in the last six months they have used a card to make a contactless payment.

Regarding P2P payments, while 70% of respondents said they have heard of it, only 21% have used it. P2P have outplaced P2P lending, which scored 9% in terms of usage level.

Virtual currencies are still unknown to British consumers with a 3% of respondents saying they have used it and only 13% would “Likely” or “Very Likely” use Bitcoin or other virtual currencies. But given the 4.5% of error of the survey sample size, the true population may have a smaller usage of cryptocurrencies, closer to 0.