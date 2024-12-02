UK footwear retailer schuh partners Klarna for improved payments features

As such, more than half of schuh shoppers will now be able to use Klarna’s checkout solution to purchase products from their website. When checking out online, customers will now be able to benefit from Klarna’s technology to buy products by entering their email and delivery address, rather than having to provide complicated log-in information and credit or debit card details.

Customers will have the option to use Klarna’s pay after delivery solution to pay for their products after they have been delivered, and they can then go back and enter their payment details when convenient. schuh is the latest retailer to partner with Klarna, following retail companies like Lyst and Arcadia in 2016.