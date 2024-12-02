UK FCA approves Betcade to become an Authorised Payment Institution

Thus Betcade becomes an Authorised Payment Institution in the UK. The admission marks another significant milestone for Betcade, ensuring Betcade offers a full range of safe mobile payment processing services including; credit card, debit card, ewallets, bank transfers and more to customers in the UK and Europe for the gambling industry.

Established on 1st April, 2013, the Financial Conduct Authority is the conduct regulator for 56,000 financial services companies and financial markets in the UK and the prudential regulator for over 24,000 of those companies. With the financial markets needing to be honest, fair and effective for consumers, the FCA’s aim is to make markets work well for individuals, large and small businesses, and for the economy as a whole.