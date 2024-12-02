Uber China expected to merge Didi Chuxing for USD 35 bln

Didi will make a USD 1 billion investment in Uber global at a USD 68 billion valuation, while Uber Chinas investors will own 20% of the merged Chinese company, which will be worth USD 35 billion.

Uber China is a joint venture between the main Uber business, Baidu, and other outside investors. Apple recently invested USD 1 billion in Didi Chuxing at a valuation that could have been USD 25 billion or higher.