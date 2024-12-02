UAE-based digital bank allows users to split bills via social media

Liv., the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, added two new features within its mobile app, allowing customers to instantly split bills with friends and family, and tag their expenses according to personalised categories.

More than that, Liv. said it is building a portfolio of services that cater to the specific needs of its millennial customer base.

Bill Split allows customers to instantly pay for a bill on their Liv. debit card and send money request notifications via social channels (including Whatsapp and Facebook) to friends and family.

The company claims that the service makes it easier and quicker for large groups of people to split dinner, cinema and other bills while going out, and allows the payer to keep clear track of who has repaid them.

The second new feature, My Tag is an expense management tool which helps users understand where they spend most of their money and thus, budget better.

Launched in early 2017, Liv. is the UAE’s first digital-only bank which curates a daily feed of personalised lifestyle promotions and offers for its customers, supported by a growing number of partner brands which include Careem, Zomato, Tesla and Voucherskout.