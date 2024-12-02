TSYS signs agreement with Virgin Money

Virgin Money previously selected TSYS’ market leading TS2 platform to support its UK cards portfolio.

Virgin Money is a UK-based retail bank, providing savings, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, currency services, pensions, as well as investment and protection products to over three million customers across the UK. TSYS will provide a flexible and reliable card processing solution for Virgin Money.

According to Virgin Money, they are building a flexible solution to enable them to issue contactless MasterCard debit cards and the new TSYS solution will help the them to improve their service to current account customers and help them manage their money more easily.