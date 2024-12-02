TrustPay brings Apple Pay to its merchants

TrustPay has tested Apple Pay to support and accept all payment transactions. With this payment method, the entire contactless experience is available to all merchants.

Using a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and stored in the Secure Element on the device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

With Apple Pay, users will continue to receive all of the rewards and bene?ts offered by credit and debit cards. Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch.