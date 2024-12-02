Trustly, Avanza Bank one year partnership yields over 100k customers

Currently, SEK 900 million (EUR 102 million) of real-time deposits are done through Trustly every month and the service has led to a 7% increase in Avanza’s activation rate which corresponds to a net inflow of SEK 750 million (EUR 76.7 million) per year.

By enhancing the deposit experience, Trustly has facilitated the on-boarding experience and provided quicker customer activation process. With Trustly’s solution, the deposit settlement time has shrunk from over four hours to 10 seconds. Meanwhile, the number of new customers depositing money on day one has almost tripled.

The service supports deposits to Avanza from Handelsbanken, Nordea, SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank. Login and signing can be done with all bank authentication methods, including Mobile BankID.

