TruRating, Verifone to enable merchants to collect consumer input at the POS

Merchants using Verifone’s next-generation solutions and Verifone Connect will have access to the TruRating application to start listening to and learning from customers.

TruRating’s POS feedback software app, paired with Verifone, will allow merchants to collect countless consumer ratings. This will help merchants better understand their strengths and weaknesses so they know how to improve their businesses.

Using the payment terminal at checkout, customers can answer a quick, one-question prompt to easily share their thoughts across a variety of key customer experience metrics, including service, atmosphere and product.

With Verifone Connect merchants can integrate payment and non-payment applications with the POS system. The product is flexible to changing business needs with apps that can be preloaded onto devices or downloaded from the marketplace. Paired with Verifone’s next generation devices, merchants can manage their businesses and drive revenue by providing personalized customer experiences beyond accepting payments.

Now live within the Verifone Connect ecosystem, TruRating is available in North America and will be available in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand by end of 2018.