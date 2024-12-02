TruNarrative to support Borgun with onboarding and merchant lifecycle management

Through this partnership Borgun will use the TruNarrative platform for onboarding and merchant lifecycle management, enabling the acquirer to bring new merchants into their payment network and adapt their compliance and risk process securely to new markets and products.

Borgun’s key project objective is to improve the MLM process by automating merchant applications, to shorten the time needed for onboarding. The solution will cover many aspects of financial crime strategy, including Risk Rating, CDD, EDD, fraud prevention, merchant risk monitoring and off boarding.



TruNarrative IDV has the ability to make immediate changes to strategy from within the platform without any reliance on IT or the supplier. This flexibility meant the system, through configuration would be tailored according to Borgun requirements vs Borgun needing to compromise their process to suit the technology provider.



Trunarrative is a financial crime management platform. Their approach harnesses artificial intelligence, in data-rich systems capable of learning. The TruNarrative platform contains a decision engine, which combines machine learning with empirical rules and scoring.