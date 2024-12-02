TRON adds biometrics to authenticate its crypto wallet users

According to the company, the new features enable TRX holders to leverage the built-in functionality of their mobile devices to more securely store and send their holdings.

The update comes a little over a month after TronWallet went live on the iOS App Store. This turned out to be a notable feat, as the group ran into multiple conflicts that delayed its release. While the TronWallet team initially set out to release both the Android and iOS versions simultaneously, they ultimately made the decision to launch the Android version while they worked on fixing all issues holding back the iOS release.