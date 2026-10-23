US-based B2B payments infrastructure provider TreviPay has extended the availability of Walmart Business Pay By Invoice, a payment option it powers for eligible Walmart Business customers. The move follows an initial pilot and allows more organisations to use the service for purchases made both online and in Walmart stores.

According to the official press release, the solution provides net 30-day payment terms, a dedicated business line of credit, and detailed invoicing integrated into the Walmart Business purchasing process.

How the service works

Under the programme, eligible customers can make purchases and settle payment within 30 days, allowing them to retain cash for other operational priorities. Purchasing controls let organisations distribute buying responsibilities among staff while maintaining oversight. A payment reconciliation function keeps purchase activity, invoices, payments, returns, and refunds in a single location.

The general availability builds on the earlier rollout phase. According to TreviPay, Walmart Business customers reported a 90% customer satisfaction score with the programme during that period.

The service is positioned for organisations with complex purchasing and recordkeeping requirements. Schools, colleges, and universities can centralise purchasing records across departments or campuses to support budgeting, compliance requirements, and audit preparation.

In addition, nonprofit organisations can organise spending across programmes, events, or grant-funded initiatives. Government agencies and public sector bodies, meanwhile, can maintain purchasing and payment records to support procurement, financial reporting, compliance, and audits.

For businesses, the offering allows inventory and supply purchases with 30 days to pay. Purchasing controls are intended to help owners and managers share buying duties without losing visibility over spending.

Business buyer expectations

The rollout reflects a distinction TreviPay draws between business and consumer purchasing needs. Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay, stated that retailers have an opportunity to build stronger relationships with business buyers by recognising these differences, citing payment choice, purchasing controls, and terms aligned with organisational cash flow management as core requirements. According to the official, embedding these capabilities into the purchasing experience can make it easier for business customers to buy from a retailer and return for repeat purchases.

Payment terms may also influence where business buyers choose to spend. Research conducted by TreviPay found that 51% of business buyers would move to a different merchant if another provider offered more flexible net terms.