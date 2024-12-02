Tradeteq partners with World of Open Account for AR Learning Lab

WOA’s Learning Labs gather members of the WOA community to provide insight and knowledge into four areas of strategic importance to the open account ecosystem: People and Talent; Risk and Regulation; Products and Markets; Innovation and Development.

The “receivables as an investment class” Learning Lab will work to raise awareness of account receivables’ potential as an asset class. The recent application of technology to account receivables has allowed for their development into an investable asset class by bridging the information gap between investors and trading companies. As one of the lowest-risk and easiest-to-manage asset classes, such investments have become increasingly attractive to institutional investors – if they can overcome the information gaps that prevent credit scoring.

While WOA facilitates the activities of each Learning Lab, they operate as independent, individual units led by a Chair Partner and members of the WOA Community Expert Groups who steer the direction and content of the Lab.