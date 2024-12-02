Tortoise launches two digital infrastructure exchange-traded funds

Tortoise Cloud Infrastructure Fund is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the Tortoise Global Cloud Infrastructure Index, which represents the existing global cloud infrastructure landscape. It is a proprietary, rules-based, modified market capitalisation-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in the cloud infrastructure industry, including cloud systems/services, cloud management software, cloud hosting, cloud security, cloud hardware and cloud data centers.

Tortoise Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the Tortoise Global Digital Payments Infrastructure Index, which represents the existing global digital payments landscape. It is a proprietary, rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in digital payments, including merchant processing and settlement, real-time record keeping, settlement networks, and fintech products/services that facilitate the ease, efficiency, and speed of electronic transactions.

This includes companies whose primary business is comprised of one or a combination of the following categories: credit card networks, electronic transaction processing and associated products/services, credit card issuers, electronic transaction processing software (payments fintech) or online financial services marketplaces.