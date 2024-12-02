ToneTag rolls out mobile payments through feature phones

ToneTag, a sound-based proximity communication provider, has introduced mobile payment facility on feature phones to boost digital cashless economy initiative.

The technology enables anyone with a standard phone to make cashless payments seamlessly without having to download an app or worrying about internet connectivity.

ToneTag sound-based technology will enable consumers in small towns to go cashless with minimal digital literacy.

This will have impact in rural India where there is a huge need for accessible and easy to use digital payments to replace cash usage.

Though certain technologies such as USSD can be used to transfer funds between feature phones, the solution is not frictionless and there is a steep learning curve to perform these transactions which has affected adoption in India.