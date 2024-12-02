TMG launches Smart-AIM to assist mobile payments

Smart-AIM allows the credit cardholders of TMG’s clients to make payments, view recent statements and manage their accounts from their mobile devices. In addition, cardholders can use the app to make changes to their accounts, notify TMG of travel plans or suspend their accounts if a card has been misplaced or stolen.

Through the app, cardholders will also be able to access SmartControls. This new technology solution gives cardholders the ability to determine where, when and how their cards can be used, as well as monitor their account activity, request account information and set up alerts.

Credit cardholders with Apple and Android devices equipped with touch identification technology will be prompted to log into Smart-AIM with their fingerprints.

The mobile app has been built on TMG’s application programming interface (API) platform, UniFI. This will allow TMG the flexibility to develop and deploy new features and/or connect with new technologies to evolve the app over time. Currently being piloted with a small group of financial institutions, Smart-AIM is expected to be a rapidly iterating solution, and clients can expect to see additional phases roll out in the coming months.

In its first phase, Smart-AIM will mirror the functionality of MyCardInfo, the online account management interface used by credit cardholders of TMG’s clients.