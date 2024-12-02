Tirrenia adds MyBank as an online payment option

Customers of Tirrenia CIN can now purchase tickets online via MyBank through their own bank account. The connection of Tirrenia CIN took place with the support of Setefi, a subsidiary of the Intesa Sanpaolo banking group specialised in the area of electronic payments.

The MyBank solution for initiating SEPA Credit Transfers went live in March 2013. The majority of participant banks are located in Italy with other MyBank participants being located in France and Luxembourg. The roll-out phase of the solution is ongoing with payment service providers making the solution available to businesses and public administrations. The online MyBank mandate solution for SEPA Direct Debits is scheduled to go live later in 2014.

In recent news, MyBank has announced that 300 banks are planning to join the MyBank solution in 2014.