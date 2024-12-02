Thales reveals its new Gemalto Digital ID Wallet

This can be achieved by accessing citizens’ official documents on a single and secure platform on their smartphones. With the Gemalto Digital ID Wallet, governments will issue a secure digital version of official documents including identity cards, health cards, and drivers licenses, available to all citizens on their smartphones. Citizens will be able to prove who they are, both online and in the ‘real world,’ and access their rights and services at the touch of a button.

Moreover, the new wallet will enable citizens to keep all their vital credentials in a single, convenient, and secure location. Also, when voting at a polling station, the Digital ID Wallet supports authentication online, as well as they can access a range of eServices, such as completing online tax returns and welfare claims.

For more information about Gemalto, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity database.