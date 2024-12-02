Thailand ecommerce hits 15 percent of sales by 2024

A Bain study found that 150 million people in Southeast Asia are digital consumers, 23 million of whom are in Thailand, bangkokpost.com reports. More than 35 million of the 150 million are users with strong purchasing power who shop online frequently. These users are aged 26-40 and live in major provinces of the country.

Some 60 million digital consumers fall into beauty, wellness shoppers or online travellers category. Another 55 million do research online but dont shop. Up to 100 million have made purchases online, with Thailand accounting for 11 million of those. Thailands online retail market accounted for just 3.8% of overall retail sales, compared with Singapore (5.5%), China (14%), Western Europe (14%) and Britain (25%).