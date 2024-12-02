Tesco test checkout-free shopping technology

About 100 employees of the UK’s retailer are trialing an app that would allow customers to use their phones to scan groceries and pay for them. The technology is being tested at a store at the company’s headquarters near London.

Grocery chains are upgrading technology in an effort to make shopping in stores more convenient and competitive with online purchasing. Walmart has inserted automated towers in hundreds of US stores to allow shoppers retrieve click-and-collect orders, while UK grocer J Sainsbury offers dedicated checkouts to shoppers paying via its proprietary app.

Tesco’s technology is in early stages, and the company is still figuring out how it could be introduced at some of its 1,800 UK express stores without increasing theft.