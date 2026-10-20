NewsPayments

TerraPay and RemitBee partner on cross-border payouts from Canada

Stefana Apetrei

Stefana Apetrei

20 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
cross-border paymentspaymentspayoutsdigital wallets
Countries:
CanadaUnited States of AmericaAsiaMiddle EastAfrica

News on Payments

Rebill raises USD 5.4 million pre-Series A round for Americas expansion

20 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

TerraPay and RemitBee partner on cross-border payouts from Canada

20 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Checkout.com partners with Samsung Electronics to expand Samsung Pay

20 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Klarna joins Fiserv’s Commerce Hub after Clover rollout in the US

20 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Fiserv makes Commerce Hub available globally for enterprise merchants

20 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Expert views on Payments

The State of A2A Payments in 2026

20 Oct 2026 / 10 min read / Payments

Why tokenization is now strategic infrastructure

14 Oct 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

From mandate to mainstream: key takeaways on SEPA Instant as the default

09 Oct 2026 / 10 min read / Payments

Money20/20 USA 2026: Where payments, AI and stablecoins collide

09 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Unfiltered: chargebacks are a relic

30 Sep 2026 / 8 min read / Payments
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright