Tencent bound to buy majority stake in Supercell

Tencent plans to buy the stake in Supercell, the Finnish company behind the mobile game ‘Clash of Clans’, from Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, dealstreetasia.com reports.

SoftBank increased its controlling stake in Supercell to 73.2% in 2015. The Japanese communications and media company had bought a 51% stake in the mobile games maker in 2013 for about USD 1.5 billion.

Tencent is also in talks with Hillhouse Capital Group to join in the purchase as co-investors, according to the Wall Street Journal the source cites.