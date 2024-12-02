Tempo Money Transfer enables clients to transfer cash from France, Germany to Africa

The number of financial institutions covered includes 3 banks in Ivory Coast, 6 in Burkina Faso, as well as 4 banks and the nation-wide post service in Benin. The number of new locations where clients can collect cash is almost 600 in these 3 countries alone. In Germany and France, the European-licenced company operates over 100 agent locations.

In August 2015, the France and Germany-based operator started operations in Guinea, Senegal, Gambia, Nigeria, Mauritania and Sierra Leone. The number of locations where Tempo services became available, exceeded 1000 in Senegal, with the country’s 45 cities and towns covered.

In Guinea, the number of locations is now over 500, in 33 provinces. 50 locations are available in Nigeria, 20 in Gambia and 3 in the capital of Sierra Leone. At the beginning of 2015, Tempo completed a large-scale project in Morocco to start pay-out services in 2.600 locations.

Besides money transfers, the product spectrum includes remote top up of mobile phones globally and bill payment. Tempo France has registered its trademark with OHMI, and is a member of the IAMTN.