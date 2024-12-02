Temenos signs core banking deal with Maltese challenger Laskaris Finance

Laskaris is currently applying for a banking license for a banking license from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) and the European Central Bank (ECB), which will allow it to work as a credit institution in and from Malta.

Temenos says its T24 Transact core cloud product will enable the Maltese challenger to launch in the “shortest” time frames, keep to regulatory standards and screen transactions to tackle financial crime with Temenos’ Financial Crime Mitigation (FCM).

The neobank wants to be a ‘one-stop-shop’ for high-earning individuals and corporate businesses, by fusing personal and commercial banking needs together.