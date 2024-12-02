Telia showcases facial recognition payments over 5G

The companies are showcasing the technology at an ice cream truck on Telia’s site in Finland. Thus, customers buying ice cream will make payments with their face using the Pivo face payment solution and Telia’s 5G technology. Pivo Face Payment allows users to stand in front of a tablet and tap to make a payment without the need for a credit card, cash, or mobile phone.

The solution works by identifying the customer with biometric facial recognition. The technology compares the customer’s face with the biometric template uploaded through a camera, while the customer accepts the payment using pre-saved credit card details. After that, the transaction is completed.