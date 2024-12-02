Telekom Austria and Fortumo launch direct carrier billing partnership

Following the new deal, Telekom Austria subscribers can now pay for digital goods, games and applications by charging purchases to their mobile phone bill.

A1 Telekom Austria can now delegate merchant on-boarding, support and business operations activities to Fortumo. The mobile payments company will be able to give its merchants seamless access to carrier billing. By delivering a self-service platform, any merchant ranging from app stores and streaming services to indie developers can launch carrier billing on Fortumo’s platform.

According to the company, the accelerating growth of direct carrier billing - estimated to generate USD 142 billion in revenue for mobile operators by 2020 – in mature markets like Austria is driven by the convenience of the payment method and its safety. The checkout process is quick and simple and offers good digital security and protection against identity theft as consumers do not need to share their personal data to make payments.

Fortumo is a mobile payments company that enables direct carrier billing with more than 350 mobile operators in over 100 countries. For more information about the company, visit our mobile payments company database.