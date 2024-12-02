Telecom Italia, CardMobili team up to launch mobile digital service

TI Digital Solutions will conduct an initial pilot trial intended to provide a new platform across digital marketing, digital loyalty and engagement and digital promotions. The new app will focus on mass marketing digital services such as gift cards, user-generated loyalty and membership cards, punch cards, email and push communications, beacon engagement and personalised marketing communications. It will also integrate other automated marketing features, for example delivering individual incentives to users that have not visited a store or purchased for a specific period of time.

CardMobili provides a range of services such as mobile loyalty and rewards schemes or mobile commerce solutions.