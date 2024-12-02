Target partners with Google for voice shopping

The company will also offer two-day delivery with Google Express. Voice ordering will also become available for Android phones and iPhones. Shipping will be free for orders of USD 35 or more, USD 25 for Target’s loyalty members. The company has been testing the service in select areas of New York City and California.

Furthermore, in 2018, customers will be able to use their Target REDcard as a payment option for Google Express orders, with shoppers getting 5% off most purchases and free shipping. Customers will also be able to link their Target and Google accounts for easy reordering of the customer’s favourite purchases and items.