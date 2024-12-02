Tapway launches biometrics product for identity verification in physical stores

Tapway FaceTrack is currently in beta testing, and includes cloud services, server hardware, camera systems and software, and is currently available in the company’s home country Malaysia. FaceTrack runs from a GPU-equipped “AI box” on the client’s premises, and runs Tapway AI image analysis software and Amazon Rekognition. It can perform whitelist and blacklist detection, as well as age, gender, and emotion analysis.

The company has raised USD 216,000 so far from angel investors Segnel Ventures and Mavcap, and current Tapway clients include shoe retailer Bata and fast food chain Carl’s Jr. It is also used by a public advertising company, in testing at a shopping mall, and is being considered for deployment in another shopping mall in development. The company is focusing its efforts on the Malaysian and Singaporean markets for the present.