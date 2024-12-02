TAG Heuer and JD.com join sides for ecommerce partnership

The TAG Heuer store will offer product lines selected for Chinas increasingly sophisticated online consumers, featuring new designs across multiple price points, money.cnn.com reports. The store will also feature a 360-degree virtual product display where consumers can experience products prior to purchasing. JD.coms support in brand marketing, logistics, payment and after-sales service will help stress customers online shopping experience.

To mark the opening of its first China online store, Tag Heuer will launch sales of its TAG Heuer Formula One Women G.E.M. special edition wristwatch in the Chinese market for a limited time exclusively on the JD.com platform.