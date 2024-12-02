SumUp launches omnichannel payment suite

Merchants can now process payments through a payment form that is sent via SMS to customers as well as via SumUp’s virtual terminal in the SumUp merchant dashboard on their computer. In addition, merchants can accept online payments through an integration of SumUp as a payment tool in their web shop.

The SMS Payment process allows accepting payments through a simple online form without the need of a card terminal. After entering the amount in the SumUp App, a unique link is created and sent to the customer’s mobile phone via a text message. By clicking the link in the SMS, the customer can pay on his own mobile device within seconds.