Subscription payments in Europe to grow by EUR 190 bln

An European consumer will spend an average of EUR 130 per month for subscriptions for on-demand services like video, music and for goods such as sport and food. Subscription payments in Europe make up about EUR 350 billion.

The research was made by ING, which interviewed 11,000 households in eleven different European countries.

The subscription economy in Europe has a EUR 190 billion yearly growth potential, concludes the study. Four in ten consumers, however, do not think that subscriptions for tangible goods are beneficial. This is especially true for consumers in Belgium, Germany, France and the Netherlands. Here, consumers have also complained that subscriptions are expensive and do not offer flexibility.

When opting for subscription services, most consumers want home delivery, Italy being the only country in which this was not the first priority.